Friday, January 6, 2023
Sports schedule for Friday, January 6

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2023
in Sports
LeBron vs.

Football from England, Spain and NBA.

espn 2
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Elche vs. Celtic
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Chicago
10 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Miami

DIRECTV
12 m.: France soccer, Strasbourg vs. Angers
3 p.m.: Chateauroux vs. psg
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. Cadiz

ESPN
3 p.m.: England soccer, Manchester United vs. eveton

ESPN 3
2 p.m.: NBA, Dallas vs. Boston
4:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Sports








