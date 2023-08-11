Friday, August 11, 2023
Sports schedule for Friday, August 11

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Friday, August 11

Manchester City

The Premier League, the great attraction.

ESPN 3
8:30 am UCI Men Time Trial
11:30 a.m. Tennis – ATP Toronto

Star +
12m. IndyCar Series – Indianapolis Motors Speedway – Qualifying
1:50 pm Ligue 1: Nice vs. Lille
2 p.m. Italian Cup – Genoa vs. Modena

espn 2
12:20 p.m. LaLiga: Almería vs. Ray
2:50 p.m. LaLiga: Sevilla vs. Valencia

ESPN
1:50pm Premier League Matchday #1 – Burnley vs. Manchester City

The jewel desired by FC Barcelona already has a price

