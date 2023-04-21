Sports schedule for Friday, April 21

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.
Colombian soccer, NBA, England soccer.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS
3.30 pm: women’s soccer, La Equidad vs. Pereira
7:40 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Golden Eagles
espn 2
1.45 pm: Italy soccer, Hellas vs. bologna
DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Spanish vs. Cadiz
ESPN
2 p.m.: England soccer, Arsenal vs. southampton
6 p.m.: NBA, Atlanta vs. Boston
TYC
6.30 pm: Argentine soccer, Colón vs. Velez
STAR+
2 pm: France soccer, Angers vs. psg
