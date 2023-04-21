Friday, April 21, 2023
Sports schedule for Friday, April 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Friday, April 21


nba

Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.

Charlotte faces Philadelphia in the NBA.

Colombian soccer, NBA, England soccer.

WIN SPORTS
3.30 pm: women’s soccer, La Equidad vs. Pereira
7:40 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Golden Eagles

espn 2
1.45 pm: Italy soccer, Hellas vs. bologna
DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Spanish vs. Cadiz

ESPN
2 p.m.: England soccer, Arsenal vs. southampton
6 p.m.: NBA, Atlanta vs. Boston

TYC
6.30 pm: Argentine soccer, Colón vs. Velez

STAR+
2 pm: France soccer, Angers vs. psg

Sports

