Sports schedule for Friday, April 1

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Carlos Alcaraz, Spanish tennis player.
Carlos Alcaraz, Spanish tennis player.
The draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup steals all eyes.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 31, 2022, 10:56 PM
DIRECTV Channel 610 / Gol Caracol
11am: Qatar 2022 World Cup draw
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
5:30 pm: First B, Real Cartagena vs. Llaneros
7:40 p.m.: Colombian football, La Equidad vs. Cali
STAR+
1:30pm: Germany football, Union Berlin vs. Cologne
ESPN2
6pm: day of the Miami Masters 1000
ESPN3
12m: day of the Miami Masters 1000
NBA
channel 675
6pm: Dallas vs. Washington
8:30 pm: Indiana vs. Boston
channel 676
7pm: Los Angeles Clippers vs. milwaukee
sports
March 31, 2022, 10:56 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Friday #April
Leave a Reply