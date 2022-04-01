Friday, April 1, 2022
Sports schedule for Friday, April 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2022
in Sports
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, Spanish tennis player.

Carlos Alcaraz, Spanish tennis player.

The draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup steals all eyes.

DIRECTV Channel 610 / Gol Caracol
11am: Qatar 2022 World Cup draw

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
5:30 pm: First B, Real Cartagena vs. Llaneros
7:40 p.m.: Colombian football, La Equidad vs. Cali

STAR+
1:30pm: Germany football, Union Berlin vs. Cologne

ESPN2
6pm: day of the Miami Masters 1000

ESPN3
12m: day of the Miami Masters 1000

NBA
channel 675
6pm: Dallas vs. Washington
8:30 pm: Indiana vs. Boston

channel 676
7pm: Los Angeles Clippers vs. milwaukee

