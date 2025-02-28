We travel to the always beautiful Rome to learn more about one of the most important sports facilities in the transalpine country, the Palazzo dello Sport.

Official name: PALAZZO DELLO SPORT.

Location: Rome, Italy.

Ability: 11,200 spectators.

Inauguration Year: 1960.

Owner: Eur S. p. TO.

More things: We are talking about an Olympic installation, which opened in 1960 on the occasion of the Olympic Games of that year played in the city of Rome.

Interior of the court. Wikipedia

Although its official name is that of Palazzo dello Sport, it is commonly known as Palaalottomatica (its official name from 1999 to 2018) or Palaeur, through the area of ​​the Italian capital in which it is located.

Designed by Marcello Piacentini, it was erected in just two years to, as I told you, the 60s games in 2000 began a comprehensive reform that concluded in 2003 and that included novelties such as external lighting.

El Palazzo is the house of the Virtus Rome of Basketball (which has had several names due to sponsorships, such as Il Messaggero Roma or Lottomatica Rome), as well as the Rome Volleyball Club.

It was the 1991 Eurobasket headquarters and welcomed the 1997 Euroleague Four Four, as well as two male World Cups and one female volleyball.

He has hosted boxing, WWE and concerts such as Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, Dire Straits, Bob Marley, Bon Jovi or Santana.

See you tomorrow.