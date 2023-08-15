The Barcelona player is one of the stars of the contest that takes place in oceanic lands. With her goal against the Netherlands in extra time, she got Spain to qualify for the first time in the semifinals of a Women’s World Cup. At 19 years old, she has the opportunity to put the icing on the cake on an already very successful record.

Salma Paralluelo comes from winning the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa de la Reina with Barcelona. In just one season with the culés, the Guinean-born forward is one of the great references of the Catalan team. In the quarterfinals, against the Netherlands, she displayed great speed and quality to score the goal that put La Roja into the World Cup semifinals.

Until last year, when she was a member of Villarreal, Salma combined soccer with athletics. Since he wore the blaugrana colors he has dedicated himself exclusively to the king of sports. In the middle of a squad with figures like Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas or Aitana Bonmatí, Salma has made her way as one of the revelations of the competition.