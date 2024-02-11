The 37-year-old Colombian cyclist announced his farewell to the sport after finishing the Tour Colombia. With a podium in the Tour de France and an Olympic silver medal, Rigo – as he is known – has been one of the most charismatic riders in the peloton.

The time has come to say goodbye to one of the most prominent cycling figures of this century. This is Rigoberto Urán, runner at EF Education – EasyPost. The Urrao native announced that this season will be his last campaign in professional cycling. Although his squad had offered him a two-year extension, Rigo rejected the offer to spend more time with his family.

Urán chose the final stage of the Tour Colombia to announce the news. This race returned to the international calendar after a four-year hiatus. A local cyclist, Rodrigo Contreras, formerly of Astana, won ahead of important figures such as the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz or his colleagues Nairo Quintana or Egan Bernal.