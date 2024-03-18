Mr. Niessen, you and the 16 state sports associations accuse the federal government of gambling away the trust of the sport. How is this possible when you and the Home Office have been sitting together in almost a dozen working groups for almost two years?

We want to reform elite sport. We would like to have control and financing from a single source and would like to reduce bureaucracy. We want continued top sporting success. But we are experiencing a certain level of speechlessness between our umbrella organization, the DOSB (German Olympic Sports Confederation) and the federal government. It is always said that there is talk behind the scenes. Then there should be no such surprises as this completely uncoordinated publication of a bill. We want a sports funding law. We want the agency. Much was agreed upon about this; also that people talk about the draft. But that didn't happen. This is a breach of trust. And symptomatic of a fundamental mistrust of sport in federal politics. Maybe this comes from the past. But if you have worked together for a year and a half and have common goals, it should be possible to achieve the result together.