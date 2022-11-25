





17:36 The Brazilian coach Tite during the match between his teams and Serbia played in Lusail, Qatar, on November 24, 2022. © Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

In February 2022, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as ‘Tite’, announced that he was stepping down as Brazil coach after the World Cup in Qatar without offering further details. The man born in Caxias do Sul was unable to win the title in 2018 during the tournament held in Russia, but this time he relies on the cohesion of his team, the preparation and the individualities to say goodbye by lifting the cup, one of the few trophies that missing in his career.