The Ecuadorian team, which is playing its fourth World Cup, took an important step in its aspirations to advance in the group stage after defeating the host team with a score of 2-0. The tournament, which continues to be at the center of international attention due to complaints of human rights violations, had organizational problems and a very poor football atmosphere in the opening match.

Gustafo Alfaro, technical director of the Ecuadorian national team, was able to establish two milestones after the triumph of his team against Qatar on November 20: being the first Argentine coach to win in the opening game – César Luis Menotti and Carlos Salvador Bilardo fell in 1982 and 1990 respectively – while beating the locals in the first match of the World Cup.

The player Enner Valencia, a Fenerbahçe player in the Turkish league, scored the two goals for the half-world team. His goals allowed him to become Ecuador’s top scorer in this type of tournament with five celebrations in two events played, Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022.

For Qatar, the result was a blow to their aspirations to move beyond the phase and not follow in the footsteps of South Africa in 2010, when they became the only local team to fail to advance in the first round.

Ecuador defeats Qatar, the host team, in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup. REUTERS – MATTHEW CHILDS

“I was talking to a Qatari colleague and he was not disappointed. They (Qatar) prepared for this event for a long time, Professor Gustavo Alfaro said in the press conference prior to the match that Qatar has been preparing for this Cup for 12 years and the expectations among the fans were very high”, explained Juan Pupiales, France 24 special envoy to Qatar.

Qatar, a nation with little football tradition

Another of the burdens that the Middle Eastern nation has, in addition to organizational problems that affected the performance of the media, was very little soccer atmosphere despite the fact that in the past, the country has held large-scale events related to this sport. as is the case of the 2020 Club World Cup, won by Bayern München.

“It is understood that they are different cultures, but in the stadium many people left when the game was two to zero. Another point that must be pointed out is the one referring to the ticket office, the stadium (Al Bayt) has a capacity for 60,000 spectators and a FIFA report indicated that 67,000 entered, we do not understand this difference in the figures”, highlighted Pupiales from Qatar.