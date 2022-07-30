Sports Psychology | Paula Thesleff was supposed to become a dancer, but now she runs a company specializing in performance psychology: “Someone feels really bad and is very tearful”

Paula Thesleff was supposed to become a dancer, but a hip problem changed her career direction. Now he is one of the few people in Finland specializing in performance psychology. Sports psychologist Tatja Holm, on the other hand, is leaving for the Young Lions’ journey to the World Hockey Championships.

Sports psychologist Tatja Holm answers the phone from Vierumäki from the Young Lions World Championship preparatory camp. In August, he will go to the under-20 hockey World Cup tournament, which will be played in Edmonton, Canada.

At the camp, Holm supports both players and coaches. The head coach Antti Pennanen is his important partner.

“At first, I meet each player and map out what their situation is and what is important to them in the camp. Recently, for example, I was on the ice observing exercises. Here, I support the team’s comprehensive well-being and performance,” Holm describes her role at the camp.

Sports psychology is a discipline that studies psychological factors related to sports and exercise performance and aims to improve athletes’ performance.

Holm is the sports psychologist in charge of Urhea, the capital region’s sports academy. He cooperates with both youth and adult national teams and top athletes. Holm meets athletes and coaches, but also develops psychological coaching in Urhea and elsewhere.

“ “Psychic skills need to be learned in the same way as any other skills.”

Tatja Holm meets athletes not only at the reception area, but also at lunch or for a walk.

Holm started working as a psychological coach ten years ago and received a sports psychologist certificate five years later.

There are two types of sport psychology certificates in Finland. The sports and exercise psychologist certificate is intended for people who have completed a master’s degree in psychology. On the other hand, people who have other suitable academic master’s level basic training can get the certificate for psychological coaching in sports and promotion of physical activity.

According to the Finnish Psychological Association In Finland, there are 30 certified sports and exercise psychologists and 21 people who have received a certificate for psychological coaching in sports and promotion of physical activity.

His career at the beginning, Holm met athletes and coaches in his own reception area.

“The beginning was more like the basic work of a psychologist,” he sums up.

Nowadays, the focus of his work is more on psychological coaching and the development of the operational culture of the national teams. However, individual meetings are still an important part of the work.

Cooperation with the same athletes and coaches often continues for a long time.

“Persistence and hard work in everyday life is important. Mental skills need to be learned in the same way as any other skills,” says Holm.

Visits to Holm’s reception are often surveys of how the athlete and his career are doing at that moment. He meets athletes sometimes in his reception area, sometimes at lunch or on the side of the field.

“When an athlete comes to see me, he often has no problem. Of course, anyone can have problems with mental health, and that’s when I help to get support for them. Sometimes we talk about competitions and games, sometimes about family and friendships or about how you’re doing.”

“ “Someone feels really bad and is very tearful, while the other just wants more results.”

Paula Thesleff became interested in sports psychology through her gymnastics background.

Also a certified sports psychologist Paula Thesleffin the job is much more than holding a reception. Individual receptions take up about 30 percent of his working time.

Along with them, he runs the operations of Cope oy., which specializes in performance psychology, as its CEO, holds trainings and work supervision and is involved in association activities, for example as the chairman of the Finnish Sports Psychology Association.

“Versatility is at the same time the best and most challenging part of my job. Sometimes the to-do lists are quite long and there are many things on the mind at the same time,” says Thesleff.

He started working as a subcontractor in his current company nine years ago, and in 2016 he became a partner in the company.

Thesleff’s work week starts with Monday’s reception day, during which he meets four to six clients. In addition, there is one working day per week devoted to conducting trainings and one to group work guidance, when Thesleff meets, for example, coaches. One day, Thesleff takes care of his company’s affairs, and the activities of industry associations usually take half a working day a week.

of Theslef the youngest customers are 10 years old and the oldest are in their sixties, who play, for example, tennis or golf at a relatively high level and want to get more out of themselves. Children usually come to the clinic at the initiative of parents or coaches, for example, because the child does not do as well in a competitive situation as in training.

“Training goes well, but something happens in competitions and the performance doesn’t go well and the child is very disappointed,” describes Thesleff.

Especially young adults may have more serious concerns, in which case Thesleff offers 5-10 sessions of short therapy. For example, generalized anxiety, overload and challenges related to eating and appearance are common.

“The problems are not necessarily related to sports, but athletes come to my office because I have an understanding of sports.”

Injury or ending a career is also a common reason for applying to Thesleff’s office. Some customers don’t there is no real problem, they just want to improve their performance. Then Thesleff might, for example, help prepare for competitions.

“Every reception is different. Someone feels really bad and is very teary, while another just wants more results.”

There are also many tools for working on customer situations. For example, when injured, imagery training can be a way to maintain skills.

“A person suffering from competitive stress can practice at the reception how to use breathing as an aid in managing stress or what self-talk can be used to strengthen their own experience of self-confidence”, Thesleff gives another example.

However, he does not actually solve his clients’ problems.

“I think that the task of our profession is to help people themselves to find their own solutions and paths. We are not advisors, but that is also situational. If the tone of the meeting is coaching, I might be more active.”

“ “For a while I was supposed to become a dancer and not a psychologist.”

Paula Thesleff has conducted psychological coaching for the youngest 8-10 year olds.

If If Thesleff had not suffered a severe hip problem in 2011, his career path could have been completely different. During his studies and after graduating with a master’s degree in psychology, he worked as a dancer and aerial acrobatics for a few years.

“For a while I was supposed to become a dancer and not a psychologist.”

A hip injury crushed the dream, and Thesleff ended up doing a second master’s degree in the international master’s program in sport and exercise psychology at the University of Jyväskylä.

Thesleff’s sports background ignited his love for sports psychology already during his previous degree. Thesleff started rhythmic gymnastics at the age of six and did gymnastics for almost 20 years. The five-time world champion in team gymnastics also competed in rhythmic gymnastics at the national team level.

“ “In my twenties, I had to explain to the professors why I wanted to give a presentation on sports psychology.”

See also Paintings created by convicts will be exhibited in a museum in the Krasnoyarsk Territory Tatja Holm is often asked what her job entails.

Also Holm’s interest in the profession arose from a passion for sports. His background is in athletics, which he stopped in his twenties.

“I have been able to wonderfully combine my two passions, sports and psychology.”

The position of mental coaching and sports psychology in Finland has experienced a drastic change in the last fifteen years. When Holm began his psychology studies at the University of Turku in the late 2000s, the field was not taken seriously.

“When I was in my twenties, I had to explain to the professors why I wanted to give a presentation on sports psychology and ask for special permission so that I could do an internship in sports psychology. Many wondered why sports psychology is even needed,” says Holm.

The situation has completely changed. Now athletes, coaches and other background groups are interested in psychological coaching, and sports clubs want it to be an essential part of their own activities.

“For many, it is self-evident that a sports psychologist is involved in the activity.”

According to Thesleff, many sports clubs want psychological coaching to be a part of their activities from juniors. His company is currently involved in Olari’s Gymnasts project, where the goal is that at the end of the three-year project, each team in the club will have its own designated psychic coach.

Thesleff has been conducting psychological coaching for the youngest groups of 8-10 year olds. In age group coaching, the focus is mostly on supporting the coaches.

“There are no longer just individual actors here and there doing psychological coaching alongside their other work, as was the case 10–15 years ago,” says Thesleff.

To be developed however, there is still a lot.

In an international comparison, there are still few sports psychologists and psychological coaches in Finland, and there is a big lack of resources in the field.

“There is still work to be done, how to make psychological coaching a part of all club activities and not just for those who can afford it,” Thesleff reflects.

The job description of a sports psychologist is also still a mystery to many.

“A lot of people ask me what my job entails. It’s clearly interesting,” says Holm.