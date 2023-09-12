Sports programming on TV this Tuesday, September 12

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia National Team.
Colombia selection.
Date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier is being played.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN
7:30 am Cycling – La Vuelta – Stage #16
1:50 pm International Friendly – Germany vs. France
star
11 am International Friendly – Azerbaijan vs. Jordan
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Belgium vs. Estonia
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Israel vs. Belarus
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Malta vs. North Macedonia
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Norway vs. Georgia
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Romania vs. Kosovo
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Spain vs. Cyprus
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Sweden vs. Austria
1:45 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Switzerland vs. Andorra
1:45 pm International Friendly – Scotland vs. England
7 p.m. Dana White Contender Series
9 pm MLB – LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
ESPN 2
1:30 pm Euro Cup Qualifiers – Italy vs. Ukraine
ESPN 3
5:30 pm MLB – Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
Caracol and RCN
3 pm Bolivia vs. Argentina
5 pm Venezuela vs. Paraguay
7:30 pm Chile vs. Colombia
9 pm Peru vs. Brazil
