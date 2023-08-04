Friday, August 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming on TV this Friday, August 4

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on TV this Friday, August 4

Close


Close

Pedro Sarmiento - Once Caldas

Pedro Sarmiento, DT of Once Caldas.

Photo:

Archive THE TIME. Once Caldas press office.

Pedro Sarmiento, DT of Once Caldas.

Live sports activity on this day.

MLB
channel 681
6:10 p.m.: White Sox vs. Guardians. 8:40 p.m.: Dodgers vs. Parents.

STAR+
6 a.m.: ATP 250 Kitzbuhel
11:30 am: German soccer, Herta vs. Wehen
2 p.m.: England soccer, Sheffield vs. southampton
3 p.m.: IndyCar practice
7 p.m.: WWE Snackdown
9:15 p.m.: Los Cabos ATP 250

espn 2
9 p.m. ESPN Knockout – All Star Boxing – Derrick Cuevas vs. Alberto Mosquera

ESPN 3
9:25 p.m. Rugby – Bledisloe Cup – New Zealand vs. Australia

WinSports
6:15 pm Betplay League: Huila vs. alliance

Win +
8:30 pm Betplay League: Eagles vs. Once Caldas

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Friday #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paolo Fox horoscope today Friday 4 August 2023: Aries – Virgo

Paolo Fox horoscope today Friday 4 August 2023: Aries - Virgo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result