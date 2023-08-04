Sports programming on TV this Friday, August 4

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pedro Sarmiento, DT of Once Caldas.
Archive THE TIME. Once Caldas press office.
Pedro Sarmiento, DT of Once Caldas.
Live sports activity on this day.
MLB
channel 681
6:10 p.m.: White Sox vs. Guardians. 8:40 p.m.: Dodgers vs. Parents.
STAR+
6 a.m.: ATP 250 Kitzbuhel
11:30 am: German soccer, Herta vs. Wehen
2 p.m.: England soccer, Sheffield vs. southampton
3 p.m.: IndyCar practice
7 p.m.: WWE Snackdown
9:15 p.m.: Los Cabos ATP 250
espn 2
9 p.m. ESPN Knockout – All Star Boxing – Derrick Cuevas vs. Alberto Mosquera
ESPN 3
9:25 p.m. Rugby – Bledisloe Cup – New Zealand vs. Australia
WinSports
6:15 pm Betplay League: Huila vs. alliance
Win +
8:30 pm Betplay League: Eagles vs. Once Caldas
