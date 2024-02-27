You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Equity vs. National
César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO
Equity vs. National
Atlético Nacional seeks to stay alive in the Copa Libertadores.
OF
Star +
11:50 AM Italian soccer: Sassuolo vs. Naples
12:30 PM Women's Nations League: Sweden vs. Bosnia
ESPN
2:30 PM Inter vs. Atalanta
7:30 PM Copa Libertadores: Atlético Nacional (COL) vs. National (PAR).
ESPN2
7:30 PM Botafogo (BRA) vs. Aurora (BOL)
10 PM NBA: LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
ESPN 3
7:30 pm NBA – Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Information given by the channels.
#Sports #programming #Wednesday #February
