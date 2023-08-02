Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, August 2

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, August 2

Close


Close

Santa Fe

Santa Fe.

Santa Fe.

Live sporting events on this day.

ESPN
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Nacional vs. Boca Juniors

FOX SPORTS 2
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Mineiro vs. palmeiras

espn 2
6:30 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Round of 16 (Ida) – Deportivo Pereira vs. Valley Independent

ESPN 3
5 pm: South American Cup, Botafogo vs. Guarani

STAR+
6:30 a.m.: friendly, Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich.
6:30 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Juventus.
7:30 p.m.: Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund.

WinSports
7:30 pm Betplay League: Santa Fe vs. Medellin

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, July 13, 2023

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Wednesday #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Football | Sadio Mane swallowed the Saudi bait and will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate

Football | Sadio Mane swallowed the Saudi bait and will be Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result