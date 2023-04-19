Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, April 19

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, April 19


close

Manchester City

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.

Lots of sporting activity on this day.

ESPN 3
03:55 Star+ / ESPN3 – Cycling – La Fleche Wallone Women
08:00 Star+ / ESPN3 – cycling – La Fleche Wallone Men

Star +
12:30 Star+ / Turkish Super League – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. fenerbahce
13:15 Star+ / England Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Arsenal
2:00 p.m. Star+ / EFL Championship – Middlesbrough vs. Hull City
19:15 Star+ / CONMEBOL Libertadores – Corinthians vs. Argentine Juniors
19:15 Star+ / CONMEBOL Libertadores – Flamengo vs. nublense

ESPN
13:30 Star+ / ESPN – UCL – Quarterfinals Vuelta – Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City
16:45 Star+ / ESPN – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Nacional vs. Independent Medellin

espn 2
13:30 Star+ / ESPN2 – UCL – Quarterfinals Vuelta – Inter vs. Benfica
16:50 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Sudamericana – Guaraní vs. Danube
18:50 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Sudamericana – Defense and Justice vs. America Mineiro
18:55 Star+ / ESPN – CONMEBOL Libertadores – River Plate vs. Sporting Cristal
20:55 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Barcelona vs. Bolivar

ESPN Bonus
6:00 p.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – NHL – Stanley Cup
8:30 p.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – NHL – Stanley Cup

ESPN 4
19:50 Star+ / ESPN4 – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Colo Colo vs. Monagas
20:55 Star+ / ESPN4 – CONMEBOL Sudamericana – LDU Quito vs. Magellan

Win +
8 pm Betplay League: Chicó vs. America

