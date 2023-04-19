Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, April 19

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.
Lots of sporting activity on this day.
ESPN 3
03:55 Star+ / ESPN3 – Cycling – La Fleche Wallone Women
08:00 Star+ / ESPN3 – cycling – La Fleche Wallone Men
Star +
12:30 Star+ / Turkish Super League – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. fenerbahce
13:15 Star+ / England Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Arsenal
2:00 p.m. Star+ / EFL Championship – Middlesbrough vs. Hull City
19:15 Star+ / CONMEBOL Libertadores – Corinthians vs. Argentine Juniors
19:15 Star+ / CONMEBOL Libertadores – Flamengo vs. nublense
ESPN
13:30 Star+ / ESPN – UCL – Quarterfinals Vuelta – Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City
16:45 Star+ / ESPN – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Nacional vs. Independent Medellin
espn 2
13:30 Star+ / ESPN2 – UCL – Quarterfinals Vuelta – Inter vs. Benfica
16:50 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Sudamericana – Guaraní vs. Danube
18:50 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Sudamericana – Defense and Justice vs. America Mineiro
18:55 Star+ / ESPN – CONMEBOL Libertadores – River Plate vs. Sporting Cristal
20:55 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Barcelona vs. Bolivar
ESPN Bonus
6:00 p.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – NHL – Stanley Cup
8:30 p.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – NHL – Stanley Cup
ESPN 4
19:50 Star+ / ESPN4 – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Colo Colo vs. Monagas
20:55 Star+ / ESPN4 – CONMEBOL Sudamericana – LDU Quito vs. Magellan
Win +
8 pm Betplay League: Chicó vs. America
