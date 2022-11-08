Wednesday, November 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming on TV for this Tuesday, November 8

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Medellin vs. National

Medellin vs. National

Photo:

National Athletic Press

Medellin vs. National

Colombian league and European football on this day.

ESPN2
8 a.m. Tennis – ATP NexGen – Round Robin
12:20 pm Series A – Date #14 – Napoli vs. Empoly

See also  "Ideas, good game and hunger for victories: this Atalanta is for the Scudetto. Pioli will not give up"

Star +
12:20 pm Series A – Date #14 – Spezia vs. Udinese
12:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
1:30 p.m. Tennis – ATP NexGen – Round Robin
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Bochum vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Stuttgart vs. Union Berlin
2:30 pm Series A – Date #14 – Cremonese vs. Milan
6:30 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #37 – Sao Paulo vs. International

ESPNExtra
12:50 pm LaLiga – Date #14 – Elche vs. Girona

ESPN3
1:50 pm LaLiga – Date #14 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Valladolid
5 pm Hockey – Women’s ProLeague – Argentina vs. Germany

ESPN2
2:25 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen

ESPN
3:20 pm LaLiga – Date #14 – Osasuna vs. Barcelona

Win +
6 pm Betplay League Pasto vs. Eagles
8:05 pm Betplay League: America vs. Medellin

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Tuesday #November

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Turkey bans overflights for a number of aircraft from Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result