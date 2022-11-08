Sports programming on TV for this Tuesday, November 8

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Medellin vs. National
National Athletic Press
Medellin vs. National
Colombian league and European football on this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 07, 2022, 11:03 PM
ESPN2
8 a.m. Tennis – ATP NexGen – Round Robin
12:20 pm Series A – Date #14 – Napoli vs. Empoly
Star +
12:20 pm Series A – Date #14 – Spezia vs. Udinese
12:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
1:30 p.m. Tennis – ATP NexGen – Round Robin
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Bochum vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Stuttgart vs. Union Berlin
2:30 pm Series A – Date #14 – Cremonese vs. Milan
6:30 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #37 – Sao Paulo vs. International
ESPNExtra
12:50 pm LaLiga – Date #14 – Elche vs. Girona
ESPN3
1:50 pm LaLiga – Date #14 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Valladolid
5 pm Hockey – Women’s ProLeague – Argentina vs. Germany
ESPN2
2:25 pm Bundesliga – Date #14 – Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen
ESPN
3:20 pm LaLiga – Date #14 – Osasuna vs. Barcelona
Win +
6 pm Betplay League Pasto vs. Eagles
8:05 pm Betplay League: America vs. Medellin
SPORTS
November 07, 2022, 11:03 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Tuesday #November
Leave a Reply