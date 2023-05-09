Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Tuesday, May 9

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on TV for this Tuesday, May 9


Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: see the goals of the great Champions League game

The Champions League, the highlight of the day.

TYC
6:05 PM Soccer of Argentina, Union Santa Fe vs. Almagro.

STAR+
6:30 PM NBA, Boston vs. Philadelphia.
2 p.m. Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
7 PM Soccer of Ecuador, October 9 vs. CSD Vargas Torres.
8:30 PM Major League Baseball, San Francisco vs. Washington.
9 PM NBA, Denver vs. Phoenix.

ESPN 3
8:30 PM Major League Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston.

ESPN
DSports
channel 610
7 sm Giro d’Italia

