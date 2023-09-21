Thursday, September 21, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, September 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, September 21

Main live events on this day.

ESPN 2
11:45 am: Sheriff vs. Rome.

ESPN
11:45 am: Europe football, Lask Linz vs. Liverpool.
2:00 pm: Ajax vs. Marseilles.
7:00 pm: Argentina soccer, River Plate vs. Atlético Tucumán.

ESPN 3
11:45 am: Bater Leverkusen vs. BK Hachen.
2:00 pm: Atalanta vs. Rakow.

Star+
7:30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Gremio vs. Palmeiras.

Win Sports +
4 pm Pereira vs. Magdalena Union
5:45 pm Tolima vs. Envigado
6:10 pm Bucaramanga vs. Pastrto
8:20 pm Millionaires vs. Huila

SPORTS

