Thursday, September 14, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, September 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, September 14

This is the live sports activity on this day.

ESPN
8:30 am Cycling – La Vuelta – Stage #17

star
5:30 pm MLB – Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
7:20 pm Brasileirao Serie A – Internacional vs. Sao Paulo
7:30 pm Brasileirao Serie A – Flamengo vs. Athletico Paranaense

Win+
4:30 pm Betplay League: Tolima vs. Medellin
5:45 pm Betplay League: Águilas vs. Union
6:10 pm Betplay League: Cali vs. Huila
8:50 pm Betplay League: Alianza vs. Junior

