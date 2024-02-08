You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia Tour.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Colombia Tour.
Day full of live sports activity.
OF
ESPN
10:30 am Cycling – Tour Colombia – Stage #3
ESPN 2
7:15 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Phase 1 (First leg) – Aucas vs. The National
Star +
7:30 pm NBA – New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks
10 pm NBA – LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
ESPN 3
8 pm NHL – NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
ESPN 4
8:30 pm ESPN Knockout – Teofimo López vs. Jamaine Ortiz
WIN SPORTS
4 pm Betplay League: Pereira vs. Strength
Win+
6:10 pm Betplay League: Junior vs. Grass
8:20 pm Betplay League: Patriots vs. National
SPORTS
