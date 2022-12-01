Thursday, December 1, 2022
Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, December 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in Sports
Spain

Celebration of Spain.

Celebration of Spain.

Qatar World Cup matches, the highlight of the day.

Star+
p.m. NHL – Minnesota vs. Edmonton
8:20 p.m. Australia Cricket – Australia vs. West Indies.

Directv Sports
10 am Qatar World Cup: Croatia vs. Belgium
10 am Qatar World Cup: Canada vs. Morocco
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Japan vs. Spain
2 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Germany

Snail and RCN
2 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Germany

