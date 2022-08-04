Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, August 4

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Return to Burgos, finish of stage 3.
A lot of cycling, football and more on this day.
August 03, 2022, 11:03 PM
Star +
8 am Premier Padel – Madrid – 4th Final
2:30 p.m. MLB – San Francisco Giants vs. LA Dodgers
5 pm Conmebol Sudamericana – Final 4th (Ida) – Melgar vs. International
6 p.m. WNBA – Connecticut Sun vs. phoenix
ESPN3
12m WRC – Finland – SS1
ESPN
7 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Final 4th (Ida) – At. Paranaense vs. Students
ESPNExtra
7 p.m. NFL – Raiders vs. Jaguars
TyC Sports
2:10 p.m. Argentine Cup: Rosario Central vs. Quilmes
WinSports +
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament: Lions vs. Royal Santander | date 5
8 pm BetPlay Tournament: Bogota vs. Cucuta Sports | date 5
Colombia signal
8:30 a.m. Return to Burgos
SPORTS
#Sports #programming #Thursday #August
