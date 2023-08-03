Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, August 3

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The coffee makers have been one of the strongest teams in this first phase.
Lots of sporting activity on this day.
7 pm Tennis – ATP 250 Los Cabos – Quarterfinals
espn 2
4:45 p.m. Conmebol Sudamericana – Round of 16 (Ida) – San Lorenzo vs. sao paulo
6:45 p.m. m. Conmebol Libertadores – Round of 16 (First Leg) – Atlético Nacional vs. racing
6:55 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Round of 16 (First Leg) – Flamengo vs. olympia
ESPN 3
6:45 pm Conmebol Sudamericana – Round of 16 (Ida) – América Mineiro vs. RB Bragantino
ESPN Bonus
7 pm NFL – Preseason – NY Jets vs. cleveland browns
Caracol, RCN and Directv Sports
5 am Women’s World Cup: Colombia vs. Morocco
