Thursday, August 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, August 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, August 3

Close


Close

Colombian National Team

The coffee makers have been one of the strongest teams in this first phase.

The coffee makers have been one of the strongest teams in this first phase.

Lots of sporting activity on this day.

stars
7 pm Tennis – ATP 250 Los Cabos – Quarterfinals

espn 2
4:45 p.m. Conmebol Sudamericana – Round of 16 (Ida) – San Lorenzo vs. sao paulo
6:45 p.m. m. Conmebol Libertadores – Round of 16 (First Leg) – Atlético Nacional vs. racing
6:55 pm Conmebol Libertadores – Round of 16 (First Leg) – Flamengo vs. olympia

ESPN 3
6:45 pm Conmebol Sudamericana – Round of 16 (Ida) – América Mineiro vs. RB Bragantino

ESPN Bonus
7 pm NFL – Preseason – NY Jets vs. cleveland browns

Caracol, RCN and Directv Sports
5 am Women’s World Cup: Colombia vs. Morocco

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Thursday #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gunmen burn 11 vehicles on major Mexican highway

Gunmen burn 11 vehicles on major Mexican highway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result