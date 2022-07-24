Sports programming on TV for this Sunday, July 24

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Tour de France
Tour de France
Tour de France, local football and much more.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 23, 2022, 10:44 PM
ESPN
9:20 a.m. Tour de France – Stage #21
ESPNExtra
6:20 am Women’s Tour de France – Stage #1
ESPN2
7:55 am Formula 1 – French GP – Race
1:20 pm LPF AFA 2022 – Date #10 – Aldosivi vs. River Plate
1:50 pm Volleyball NL Men – Final – Teams to be confirmed
3:50 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #19 – Atlético Mineiro vs. Corinthians
8:50 p.m. MLS – LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United
ESPN3
8 am Tennis – ATP 500 Hamburg – Final
10:50 am Volleyball NL Men – 3rd Place – Teams to be confirmed
6 p.m. MLB – NY Mets vs. San Diego Padres
Star +
9 am Brasileirao – Series A – Date #19 – Avaí vs. flamingo
2 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #19 – Fluminense vs. RB Bragantino
2 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #19 – Juventude vs. Ceara
2 pm Brasileirao – Series A – Date #19 – Palmeiras vs. International
4 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #19 – Goianiense vs. America Mineiro
5 pm Brasileirao – Series A – Date #19 – Fortaleza vs. Saints
6:20 pm LPF AFA 2022 – Date #10 – Boca Juniors vs. LP students
7:10 p.m. MLS – Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls
WinSports +
9 am Youth Super Cup: Junior vs. Magdalena Union
2:45 p.m. League: America vs. Cortuluá
4:50 pm League: Medellin vs. Caldes
Snail Channel
9:30 am Cycling: Tour de France
SPORTS
July 23, 2022, 10:44 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Sunday #July
Leave a Reply