Sunday, July 24, 2022
Sports programming on TV for this Sunday, July 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in Sports
Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France, local football and much more.

ESPN
9:20 a.m. Tour de France – Stage #21

ESPNExtra
6:20 am Women’s Tour de France – Stage #1

ESPN2
7:55 am Formula 1 – French GP – Race
1:20 pm LPF AFA 2022 – Date #10 – Aldosivi vs. River Plate
1:50 pm Volleyball NL Men – Final – Teams to be confirmed
3:50 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #19 – Atlético Mineiro vs. Corinthians
8:50 p.m. MLS – LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United

ESPN3
8 am Tennis – ATP 500 Hamburg – Final
10:50 am Volleyball NL Men – 3rd Place – Teams to be confirmed
6 p.m. MLB – NY Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Star +
9 am Brasileirao – Series A – Date #19 – Avaí vs. flamingo
2 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #19 – Fluminense vs. RB Bragantino
2 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #19 – Juventude vs. Ceara
2 pm Brasileirao – Series A – Date #19 – Palmeiras vs. International
4 pm Brasileirao – Serie A – Date #19 – Goianiense vs. America Mineiro
5 pm Brasileirao – Series A – Date #19 – Fortaleza vs. Saints
6:20 pm LPF AFA 2022 – Date #10 – Boca Juniors vs. LP students
7:10 p.m. MLS – Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls

WinSports +
9 am Youth Super Cup: Junior vs. Magdalena Union
2:45 p.m. League: America vs. Cortuluá
4:50 pm League: Medellin vs. Caldes

Snail Channel
9:30 am Cycling: Tour de France

