Sunday, December 11, 2022
Sports programming on TV for this Sunday, December 11

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2022
in Sports
LA Lakers

LA Lakers

LA Lakers

NBA basketball is still in action on this day.

STAR+
8 am: SmartBank League, Ibiza vs. Malaga. 10:15 a.m.: Gijón vs. Cartagena
12:30 p.m.: Eibar vs. Oviedo. 2 p.m.: Racing de Santander vs. Mirandés.
2 p.m.: Las Palmas vs. Albacete.

espn 2
8 p.m.: NFL, LA Chargers vs. dolphins

ESPN Bonus
1 p.m. NFL Red Zone

nba
channel 675
6 p.m.: Lakers vs. pistons
8:30 p.m.: Kings vs. knicks

channel 676
6:30 p.m.: Bulls vs. hawks

SPORT

