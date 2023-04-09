Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Sunday, April 9

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming on TV for this Sunday, April 9


Liverpool thrashes Manchester United and the memes have no mercy

Liverpool made history by scoring 7 goals against Manchester United.

Liverpool made history by scoring 7 goals against Manchester United.

Day full of live activity.

ESPN 3
8 am Star+ / ESPN3 – Paris – Roubaix – Men
1:50 pm Star+ / ESPN3 – Ligue 1 – Date #30 – Lorient vs. olympique marseille
6 p.m. Star+ / ESPN3 – MLB – Atlanta Braves vs. san diego padres

ESPN
5:50 am Star+ / ESPN – Ligue 1 – Date #30 – Lyon vs. Rennes
7:55 am Star+ / ESPN – Premier League – Date ·#30 – Leeds Utd vs. Crystal Palace
10:20 a.m. Star+ / ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Liverpool vs. Arsenal
1:50 pm Star+ / ESPN – LaLiga – Date #28 – Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid
4:45 pm Star+ / ESPN – LPF AFA – Date # 10 – Hurricane vs. River Plate
7:20 pm Star+ / ESPN – LPF AFA – Date #10 – Boca Juniors vs. Colon

stars
6 a.m. Star+ / ATP 1000 Monte-Carlo First Round
7 a.m. Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Huesca vs. Burgos
9:15 a.m. Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Eibar vs. I raised
9:55 am Star+ / Ligue 1 – Date #30 – Nantes vs. Monaco
10 am Star+ / Greek Super League – AEK Athens vs. aris
11:30 a.m. Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – FC Cartagena vs. Mirandes
11:30 a.m. Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Ponferradina vs. leganes
12:20 pm Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04
1 pm Star+ / Greek Super League – Panathinaikos vs. olympiacos
1:50 pm Star+ / Eredivisie – Date #28 – Feyenoord vs. Waalwijk
2 pm Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Las Palmas vs. Real Oviedo

espn 2
8:20 am Star+ / ESPN2 – Bundesliga – Date #27 – Borussia M’gladbach vs. wolfsburg
10:25 a.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – Bundesliga – Date #27 – Bochum vs. stuttgart
12:45 pm Star+ / ESPN2 – Golf – The Masters Tournament – ​​Final Round

ESPN 4
9:30 a.m. Star+ / ESPN4 – Eredivisie – Date #28 – Ajax vs. sittard

ESPN Bonus
2:30 p.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – NBA – Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Win+
2 pm Betplay League: Pereira vs. Bucaramanga
6:20 p.m. Alliance vs. Santa Fe

