You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Marcos Llorente scored the agonizing equalizing goal for Atlético de Madrid.
Marcos Llorente scored the goal of the agonizing tie for Atlético de Madrid.
There is a key date in Europe's major leagues.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN
7:20 AM England Soccer: Manchester City vs. Everton.
11 AM Tour Colombia 2.1, stage 5.
STAR+
09:20 AM German Soccer: Werder Bremen vs. Heidenheim 1846.
09:50 AM Fulham vs. Bournemouth.
10 AM Liverpool vs. Burnley.
12:30 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich.
ESPN 2
10:30 PM NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns.
DIRECTV
12:30 PM Spanish Soccer: Real Madrid vs. Girona.Information given by the channels.
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Saturday #February
Leave a Reply