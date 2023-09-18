Sports programming on TV for this Monday, September 18

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga
Néstor Gómez. TIME
Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga
This is the live programming for this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Granada vs. Girona
STAR+
1:30 pm: England football, Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley
11:30 pm: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. Turin
1:30 pm: Hellas Verona vs. Bologna
6 pm: Brazil soccer, Bahia vs. Saints
7 pm: Corinthians vs. Guild
TYC SPORTS
6 pm Argentina soccer, Lanús vs. Sarmieno
Win Sports +
4 pm Envigado vs. Jaguars
4:30 pm Union vs. Once Caldas
6:40 pm Bucaramanga vs. Pereira
8:50 pm Medellin vs. Millionaires
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Monday #September
Leave a Reply