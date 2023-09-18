Monday, September 18, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Monday, September 18

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on TV for this Monday, September 18

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

Photo:

Néstor Gómez. TIME

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

This is the live programming for this day.

DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Granada vs. Girona

STAR+
1:30 pm: England football, Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley
11:30 pm: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. Turin
1:30 pm: Hellas Verona vs. Bologna
6 pm: Brazil soccer, Bahia vs. Saints
7 pm: Corinthians vs. Guild

TYC SPORTS
6 pm Argentina soccer, Lanús vs. Sarmieno

Win Sports +
4 pm ​Envigado vs. Jaguars
4:30 pm Union vs. Once Caldas
6:40 pm Bucaramanga vs. Pereira
8:50 pm Medellin vs. Millionaires

