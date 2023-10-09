You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Catalina Usme celebrates America’s first goal in the final against Cali.
Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME
WIN SPORTS+
3 PM Boca Juniors vs. Uruguayan national
5:30 PM América de Cali vs. International
WIN SPORTS
3 PM Women’s Copa Libertadores, Colo Colo vs. Libertad-Limpeño
5:30 PM Corinthians vs. Always Ready
8:30 PM Basketball League, Caribbean Storm Islands vs. Team Cali
STAR+
5:30 AM Third round, Shanghai ATP 1,000
4 PM Argentina soccer, Barracas Central vs. Colon
6:30 PM Vélez Sarsfield vs. Atlético Tucumán
11:30 PM Round of 16, Shanghai ATP 1,000
SPORTS
OF
