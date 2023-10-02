Monday, October 2, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Monday, October 2

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming on TV for this Monday, October 2

Live sporting events on this day.

ESPN 2
2 pm England Soccer: Fulham vs. Chelsea

STAR+
11:30 am Italian Soccer: Torino vs. Fiorentina.
11:30 am Sassuolo vs. Monza.
1:45 pm Fiorentina vs. Cagliari
6 pm Brazil Soccer: Botafogo vs. Goías.
7 pm Argentina Soccer: Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors

TYC
4.30 pm Argentina Soccer: Barracas vs. Sarmiento

Win Sports and Win +
8:10 pm Betplay League: Huila vs. Equity

