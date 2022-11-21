Monday, November 21, 2022
Sports programming on TV for this Monday, November 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in Sports
Huíla vs. Boyacá Chico

Huíla vs. Boyacá Chico

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Huíla vs. Boyaca Chico

Promotion football, Basketball and the second day in the World Cup.

WinSports
8 pm Wplay Professional Basketball League: Wplay Basketball League Final

Win +
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor 2022-II Tournament: Boyacá Chicó vs. Huila – Final Round

STAR+
2 PM First B of Spanish soccer, Mirandés vs. Cartagena.
6:30 PM United States Hockey League, Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers.
7 PM WWE Raw.

ESPN2
8 PM American Football League (NHL), Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers.

YOUTUBE SETANTA SPORTS
5 PM Ukrainian Premier League, FC Inhulets vs. FC Lyiv.

Directv Sports
8 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: England vs. Iran

DIRECTV SPORTS, CARACOL TV, RCN TV
11 am Qatar 2022 World Cup: Senegal vs. Holland
2 pm World Cup in Qatar 2022: United States vs. Welsh

