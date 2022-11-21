Sports programming on TV for this Monday, November 21

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Huíla vs. Boyacá Chico
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Huíla vs. Boyaca Chico
Promotion football, Basketball and the second day in the World Cup.
November 20, 2022, 11:10 PM
WinSports
8 pm Wplay Professional Basketball League: Wplay Basketball League Final
Win +
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor 2022-II Tournament: Boyacá Chicó vs. Huila – Final Round
STAR+
2 PM First B of Spanish soccer, Mirandés vs. Cartagena.
6:30 PM United States Hockey League, Calgary Flames vs. Philadelphia Flyers.
7 PM WWE Raw.
ESPN2
8 PM American Football League (NHL), Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers.
YOUTUBE SETANTA SPORTS
5 PM Ukrainian Premier League, FC Inhulets vs. FC Lyiv.
Directv Sports
8 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: England vs. Iran
DIRECTV SPORTS, CARACOL TV, RCN TV
11 am Qatar 2022 World Cup: Senegal vs. Holland
2 pm World Cup in Qatar 2022: United States vs. Welsh
SPORTS
November 20, 2022, 11:10 PM
