Monday, March 6, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Monday, March 6

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming on TV for this Monday, March 6


Sebastian Villa

Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.

Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.

Day full of live football.

ESPN
6:50 p.m. m. LPF AFA – Date no. 6 – Boca Juniors vs. Defense and Justice

Star+
12:20 pm Serie A – Date no. 25 – Sassuolo vs. cremonese
12:30 pm Greek Super League – Panathinaikos vs. panetolikos
2:30 pm Serie A – Date no. 25 – Torino vs. Bologna
2:50 pm Premier League – Date no. 26 – Brentford vs. fulham

Win Sports
8 pm Betplay League: Huila vs. Boy

See also  The 'Piojo' Herrera attacks the Tigres players by calling them 'old'

