Sports programming on TV for this Monday, March 6

Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.
Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.
Day full of live football.
6:50 p.m. m. LPF AFA – Date no. 6 – Boca Juniors vs. Defense and Justice
Star+
12:20 pm Serie A – Date no. 25 – Sassuolo vs. cremonese
12:30 pm Greek Super League – Panathinaikos vs. panetolikos
2:30 pm Serie A – Date no. 25 – Torino vs. Bologna
2:50 pm Premier League – Date no. 26 – Brentford vs. fulham
Win Sports
8 pm Betplay League: Huila vs. Boy
