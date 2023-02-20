Sports programming on TV for this Monday, February 20

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Deportivo Cali.
Deportivo Cali.
These are the live sporting events on this day.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
STAR+
12 M. Turkish Super League: Galatasaray vs. Kasimpasa.
2:30 PM Series A – Date 23: Torino vs. Cremonese.
3 p.m. EFL Championship: Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion.
WIN SPORTS
8:05 PM Betplay League: Cali vs. Golden Eagles.
DIRECTV SPORTS
channel 610
7 am Cycling: Tour of Andalusia.
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Monday #February
Leave a Reply