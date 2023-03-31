Sports programming on TV for this Friday, March 31

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal.
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal.
These are the live events on this day.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN
7:20 pm LPF AFA – Date #9 – River Plate vs. Union
espn 2
4 am F2 – Australian GP – Qualifying
1:55 pm LaLiga – Date #27 – Mallorca vs. Osasuna C
4:40 pm F3 – Australian GP – Sprint Race
8:25 pm F1 – Australian GP – P3
10:15 pm F2 – Australian GP- Sprint Race
11:55 pm F1 – Australian GP – Qualifying
ESPN 3
12m. Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Semifinal #1
1:20 p.m. Bundesliga – Date #26 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. bochum
6 pm Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Semifinal #2
9:30 p.m. NBA – Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
stars
1:50 pm Rugby – Heineken – Eighth – Leicester vs. edinburgh
1:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #29 – Olympique Marseille vs. montpellier
2 p.m. EFL Championship – Burnley vs. sunderlands
5 pm LPF AFA – Date #9 – Students vs. Newell’s
WinSports
6 p.m. Grass vs. Pereira
Win +
8:10 p.m. Santa Fe vs. Boy
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Friday #March
Leave a Reply