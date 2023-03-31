Friday, March 31, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Friday, March 31

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming on TV for this Friday, March 31


Hugo Rodallega

Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal.

These are the live events on this day.

ESPN
7:20 pm LPF AFA – Date #9 – River Plate vs. Union

espn 2
4 am F2 – Australian GP – Qualifying
1:55 pm LaLiga – Date #27 – Mallorca vs. Osasuna C
4:40 pm F3 – Australian GP – Sprint Race
8:25 pm F1 – Australian GP – P3
10:15 pm F2 – Australian GP- Sprint Race
11:55 pm F1 – Australian GP – Qualifying

ESPN 3
12m. Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Semifinal #1
1:20 p.m. Bundesliga – Date #26 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. bochum
6 pm Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Semifinal #2
9:30 p.m. NBA – Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

stars
1:50 pm Rugby – Heineken – Eighth – Leicester vs. edinburgh
1:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #29 – Olympique Marseille vs. montpellier
2 p.m. EFL Championship – Burnley vs. sunderlands
5 pm LPF AFA – Date #9 – Students vs. Newell’s

WinSports
6 p.m. Grass vs. Pereira

Win +
8:10 p.m. Santa Fe vs. Boy

