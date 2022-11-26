Saturday, November 26, 2022
Sports programming on live TV for this Saturday, November 26

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in Sports
World Cup day and key matches of the local League.

Directv Sports
5 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Tunisia vs. Australia

DIRECTV SPORTS, RCN, CARACOL TV
8 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
11 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: France vs. Denmark
2 pm World Cup in Qatar 2022: Argentina vs. Mexico

Star +
7:30 a.m. Women’s Series A – Fiorentina vs. Milan
8:30 am Metropolitan Women – Semifinal – San Fernando vs. Italian
9:10 a.m. Rugby – URC – Leinster vs. Glasgow
9:15 a.m. LaLiga Smartbank – Alavés vs. Villareal II
9:15 a.m. LaLiga Smartbank – Malaga vs. ponferradina
10 am Rugby – Autumn Nations 2022 – Wales vs. Australia
10:30 am Men’s Metropolitan – Semifinal – San Fernando vs Banco Provincia
11a. m. Extreme E – Punta del Este – Classification #2
11:30 a.m. LaLiga Smartbank – Albacete vs. Racing Santander
11:30 a.m. LaLiga Smartbank – Oviedo vs. Mirandes
12:20 pm Rugby – Autumn Nations 2022 – England vs. South Africa
1:30 p.m. Rugby – URC – Munster vs. Connacht
1:40 pm Endesa League 22-23 – Gran Canaria vs. Manresa
2:45 pm Taca from Portugal – Benfica vs. penafiel
3 p.m. Rugby – Top 14 – Paris vs. Toulon
3 pm LaLiga Smartbank – Las Palmas vs. Tenerife

ESPN Bonus
8:50 a.m. Rugby – Top 14 – La Rochelle vs. castres
3 p.m. ESPN Knockout – Protocol – Zach Parker vs. John Ryder

espn 2
8 p.m. NBA – San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers

ESPN 3
9 p.m. ESPN Knockout – Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Programs

WinSports
3 pm BetPlay Futsal League: Leones de Nariño vs. U of Manizales

Win +
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-II: Golden Eagles vs. sports grass
8:05 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-II: Medellín vs. America

