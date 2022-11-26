Sports programming on live TV for this Saturday, November 26

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Messi, after an unexpected defeat by the Arab team against Argentina.
World Cup day and key matches of the local League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 25, 2022, 11:35 PM
Directv Sports
5 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Tunisia vs. Australia
DIRECTV SPORTS, RCN, CARACOL TV
8 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
11 am World Cup in Qatar 2022: France vs. Denmark
2 pm World Cup in Qatar 2022: Argentina vs. Mexico
Star +
7:30 a.m. Women’s Series A – Fiorentina vs. Milan
8:30 am Metropolitan Women – Semifinal – San Fernando vs. Italian
9:10 a.m. Rugby – URC – Leinster vs. Glasgow
9:15 a.m. LaLiga Smartbank – Alavés vs. Villareal II
9:15 a.m. LaLiga Smartbank – Malaga vs. ponferradina
10 am Rugby – Autumn Nations 2022 – Wales vs. Australia
10:30 am Men’s Metropolitan – Semifinal – San Fernando vs Banco Provincia
11a. m. Extreme E – Punta del Este – Classification #2
11:30 a.m. LaLiga Smartbank – Albacete vs. Racing Santander
11:30 a.m. LaLiga Smartbank – Oviedo vs. Mirandes
12:20 pm Rugby – Autumn Nations 2022 – England vs. South Africa
1:30 p.m. Rugby – URC – Munster vs. Connacht
1:40 pm Endesa League 22-23 – Gran Canaria vs. Manresa
2:45 pm Taca from Portugal – Benfica vs. penafiel
3 p.m. Rugby – Top 14 – Paris vs. Toulon
3 pm LaLiga Smartbank – Las Palmas vs. Tenerife
ESPN Bonus
8:50 a.m. Rugby – Top 14 – La Rochelle vs. castres
3 p.m. ESPN Knockout – Protocol – Zach Parker vs. John Ryder
espn 2
8 p.m. NBA – San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers
ESPN 3
9 p.m. ESPN Knockout – Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Programs
WinSports
3 pm BetPlay Futsal League: Leones de Nariño vs. U of Manizales
Win +
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-II: Golden Eagles vs. sports grass
8:05 pm BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-II: Medellín vs. America
SPORTS
