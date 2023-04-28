Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming on live TV for this Friday, April 28

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming on live TV for this Friday, April 28


close

Miguel Borja

Miguel Borja celebrates a goal with River.

Miguel Borja celebrates a goal with River.

Lots of sporting activity on this day.

ESPN 3
04:00 Star+ / ESPN3 – ATP/WTA Madrid – Second Round
18:00 Star+ / ESPN3 – Super Rugby Americas – Date #10 – Pampas vs. Cobras Brazil XV
9:00 p.m. Star+ / ESPN3 – ESPN Knockout – Miguel Roman vs. Jorge Mata

See also  Sports programming live on TV for this Thursday, August 18

STAR+
04:25 Star+ / F1 – Azerbaijan GP – Practice #1
07:55 Star+ / F1 – Azerbaijan GP – Qualifying
11:20 Star+ / Serie A Date #32 – Lecce vs. udinese
12:00 Star+ / Turkish Super League – Alanyaspor vs. umraniyespor
13:20 Star+ / Bundesliga Date #30 – Bochum vs. Borussia Dortmund
13:50 Star+ / Ligue 1 Date #33 – Strasbourg vs. lyons
2:00 p.m. Star+ / EFL Championship – Blackpool vs. Millwall
14:00 Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank Racing Santander vs. Ibiza

espn 2
05:55 Star+ / ESPN2 – F2 – Azerbaijan GP – Qualifying
13:50 Star+ / ESPN2 – LaLiga Date #32 – Osasuna vs. Real society
7:00 p.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – NBA Playoffs
9:30 p.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – NBA Playoffs

ESPN 4
08:30 Star+ / ESPN4 – Cycling – Tour de Romandie – Stage #3

ESPN Bonus
13:30 Star+ / ESPN Extra – Series A Date #32 – Spezia vs. Monza
18:00 Star+ / ESPN Extra – NFL Drafts – Day #2

ESPN
19:10 Star+ / ESPN – LPF AFA Date #14 – Atlético Tucumán vs. River Plate

See also  Juventus collapse: ko in Monza. Allegri bench. By Maria-Vlahovic flop

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #live #Friday #April

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tiger parents give children completely different values ​​than helicopter parents

Tiger parents give children completely different values ​​than helicopter parents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result