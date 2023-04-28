Sports programming on live TV for this Friday, April 28

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Miguel Borja celebrates a goal with River.
Miguel Borja celebrates a goal with River.
Lots of sporting activity on this day.
ESPN 3
04:00 Star+ / ESPN3 – ATP/WTA Madrid – Second Round
18:00 Star+ / ESPN3 – Super Rugby Americas – Date #10 – Pampas vs. Cobras Brazil XV
9:00 p.m. Star+ / ESPN3 – ESPN Knockout – Miguel Roman vs. Jorge Mata
STAR+
04:25 Star+ / F1 – Azerbaijan GP – Practice #1
07:55 Star+ / F1 – Azerbaijan GP – Qualifying
11:20 Star+ / Serie A Date #32 – Lecce vs. udinese
12:00 Star+ / Turkish Super League – Alanyaspor vs. umraniyespor
13:20 Star+ / Bundesliga Date #30 – Bochum vs. Borussia Dortmund
13:50 Star+ / Ligue 1 Date #33 – Strasbourg vs. lyons
2:00 p.m. Star+ / EFL Championship – Blackpool vs. Millwall
14:00 Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank Racing Santander vs. Ibiza
espn 2
05:55 Star+ / ESPN2 – F2 – Azerbaijan GP – Qualifying
13:50 Star+ / ESPN2 – LaLiga Date #32 – Osasuna vs. Real society
7:00 p.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – NBA Playoffs
9:30 p.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – NBA Playoffs
ESPN 4
08:30 Star+ / ESPN4 – Cycling – Tour de Romandie – Stage #3
ESPN Bonus
13:30 Star+ / ESPN Extra – Series A Date #32 – Spezia vs. Monza
18:00 Star+ / ESPN Extra – NFL Drafts – Day #2
ESPN
19:10 Star+ / ESPN – LPF AFA Date #14 – Atlético Tucumán vs. River Plate
