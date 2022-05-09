Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Sports programming live on TV for this Monday, May 9

May 9, 2022
May 9, 2022
in Sports
women's football

Millonarios and AmÃ©rica de Cali during the first leg of the Women’s League semifinals.

Photo:

Luis Ramirez. VizzorImage

Millonarios and América de Cali during the first leg of the Women’s League semifinals.

In action the women’s league and the promotion tournament.

ESPN3
10 am Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – First Round
12m Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – First Round
8:30 p.m. MLB – San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

ESPN2
1:30 pm Series A – Date #36 – Fiorentina vs. Rome

Star
5:30 pm Uruguayan Soccer – National vs. Phoenix
6 pm Brasileirao – Series A – Date #5 – Avaí vs. Coritiba
7 pm Liga Pro Ecuador – Series A – Macará vs. Valley Independent
9 pm NBA – Playoffs – Conference Semifinal – Game #4 – A confirms

WinSports
11 am Professional Basketball Wplay League: Tigrillos vs. corsairs
4 p.m. Women’s League: Junior vs. Llaneros
7:30 pm Women’s League: Quarterfinal Draw
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament 2022-I: Boyacá Chicó vs. lions

WIN +
4 pm Women’s League: America vs. Tolima
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament 2022-I: Quindío vs. Fortress

TyC Sports
5 pm Argentine Professional League Cup: Central Córdoba vs. Lanus
7:30 pm Argentine Professional League Cup: Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman

SPORTS

