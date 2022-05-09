Sports programming live on TV for this Monday, May 9

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millonarios and AmÃ©rica de Cali during the first leg of the Women’s League semifinals.
Luis Ramirez. VizzorImage
Millonarios and América de Cali during the first leg of the Women’s League semifinals.
In action the women’s league and the promotion tournament.
May 08, 2022, 09:23 PM
ESPN3
10 am Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – First Round
12m Tennis – WTA/ATP M1000 Rome – First Round
8:30 p.m. MLB – San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs
ESPN2
1:30 pm Series A – Date #36 – Fiorentina vs. Rome
Star
5:30 pm Uruguayan Soccer – National vs. Phoenix
6 pm Brasileirao – Series A – Date #5 – Avaí vs. Coritiba
7 pm Liga Pro Ecuador – Series A – Macará vs. Valley Independent
9 pm NBA – Playoffs – Conference Semifinal – Game #4 – A confirms
WinSports
11 am Professional Basketball Wplay League: Tigrillos vs. corsairs
4 p.m. Women’s League: Junior vs. Llaneros
7:30 pm Women’s League: Quarterfinal Draw
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament 2022-I: Boyacá Chicó vs. lions
WIN +
4 pm Women’s League: America vs. Tolima
6 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament 2022-I: Quindío vs. Fortress
TyC Sports
5 pm Argentine Professional League Cup: Central Córdoba vs. Lanus
7:30 pm Argentine Professional League Cup: Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman
SPORTS
May 08, 2022, 09:23 PM
#Sports #programming #live #Monday
