Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, July 19

The Tour de France continues its course, with Vingegaard reinforced.
STAR+
1 PM International Friendly, Real Betis vs. Monaco.
7:30 PM Series B, Sport vs. Vitoria.
ESPN
5 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 17.
ESPN2
10 AM Men’s Volleyball, Nations League, United States vs. France.
ESPN3
1 PM Men’s Volleyball, Nations League, Italy vs. Argentina.
ESPN2
6:45 PM South American Cup, Botafogo vs. Patronage.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
7 PM South American Cup, San Lorenzo vs. Medellin.
7 PM Emelec vs. Sporting Cristal.
