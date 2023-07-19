Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, July 19

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, July 19

Stage 20 of the Tour de France 11 kilometers from the finish line

Egan Bernal is competing in stage 20 of the Tour de France and is about to become the first Colombian to win the race.

Egan Bernal is competing in stage 20 of the Tour de France and is about to become the first Colombian to win the race.

The Tour de France continues its course, with Vingegaard reinforced.

STAR+
1 PM International Friendly, Real Betis vs. Monaco.
7:30 PM Series B, Sport vs. Vitoria.

ESPN
5 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 17.

ESPN2
10 AM Men’s Volleyball, Nations League, United States vs. France.

ESPN3
1 PM Men’s Volleyball, Nations League, Italy vs. Argentina.

ESPN2
6:45 PM South American Cup, Botafogo vs. Patronage.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​7 PM South American Cup, San Lorenzo vs. Medellin.
7 PM Emelec vs. Sporting Cristal.

#Sports #programming #Colombia #Wednesday #July

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

