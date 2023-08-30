Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, August 30, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras
Deportivo Pereira plays against Palmeiras, in Brazil.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN
8:30 AM Cycling, Vuelta a España, stage 5.
7:15 PM Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Deportivo Pereira.
ESPN2
10 AM Tennis, US Open.
5 PM Copa Sudamericana, Defense and Justice vs. Botafogo.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors.
STAR+
12 M. MLB, Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians.
2 PM Carabao Cup, Doncaster Rovers vs. Everton.
ESPN4
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Classification, PSV vs. Rangers.
6 PM US Open, second round match.
ESPN Bonus
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Qualifying, Konenhavn vs. Rakow.
WIN SPORTS+
6:15 PM Colombian soccer, Unión Magdalena vs. Cali America.
8:30 PM Golden Eagles vs. National Athletic.
SPORTS
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Colombia #Wednesday #August
Leave a Reply