Wednesday, August 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, August 30, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Close


Close

Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras

Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras

Deportivo Pereira plays against Palmeiras, in Brazil.

ESPN
8:30 AM Cycling, Vuelta a España, stage 5.
7:15 PM Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Deportivo Pereira.

ESPN2
10 AM Tennis, US Open.
5 PM Copa Sudamericana, Defense and Justice vs. Botafogo.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors.

STAR+
12 M. MLB, Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians.
2 PM Carabao Cup, Doncaster Rovers vs. Everton.

ESPN4
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Classification, PSV vs. Rangers.
6 PM US Open, second round match.

ESPN Bonus
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Qualifying, Konenhavn vs. Rakow.

WIN SPORTS+
​6:15 PM Colombian soccer, Unión Magdalena vs. Cali America.
8:30 PM Golden Eagles vs. National Athletic.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Colombia #Wednesday #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Depression after childbirth: The drug Zuranolone should help quickly

Depression after childbirth: The drug Zuranolone should help quickly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result