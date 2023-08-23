Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, August 23, 2023

August 23, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Sports Pereira

Deportivo Pereira celebrates a goal in Copa Libertadores.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Deportivo Pereira celebrates a goal in Copa Libertadores.

Deportivo Pereira seeks to extend his feat in the Copa Libertadores.

STAR+
12 M. MLB, Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs.

CLARO SPORTS
9 AM Tour of Germany, prologue.
8 PM Mexico Soccer, Pachuca vs. Blue Cross.

ESPN2
1:40 PM UEFA Champions League, Classification, Braga vs. Panathinaikos.
7:15 PM Copa Libertadores, Quarterfinals (First Leg) – Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club.

ESPN3
1:40 PM UEFA Champions League, Classification, Maccabi vs. youngboys.

ESPN4
1:40 PM UEFA Champions League, Classification, Molde vs. Galatasaray.

ESPN
7:15 PM Copa Libertadores, Quarterfinals (Ida), Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras.

WIN SPORTS+
​4:45 PM Colombian Soccer, Alianza Petrolera vs. Equity.
​6:15 PM Santa Fe vs. Envigado.
8:30 PM Junior vs. Cali America.

