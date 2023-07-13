Thursday, July 13, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, July 13, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar (left) and Jonas Vingegaard.

Tadej Pogacar (left) and Jonas Vingegaard.

The Tour de France has its stage 12 this Thursday.

ESPN3
6:30 AM Golf, Genesis Scottish Open, First Round.

ESPN
7 AM Cycling, Tour de France, Stage 12.

ESPN2
7:30 AM Tennis, Wimbledon, women’s semifinals.

STAR+
10:20 AM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Brazil vs. China.
1:50 PM Türkiye vs. Italy.

ESPN Bonus
6 PM NBA Summer League, Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets.
8 PM Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN2
6:45 PM South American Cup, Libertad vs. Tiger.

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

