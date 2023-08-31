Thursday, August 31, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, August 31, 2023

August 31, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, August 31, 2023

Remco Evenepoel, leader of the Vuelta a España, lives his return to the mountains.

ESPN
8:30 AM Cycling, Vuelta a España, stage 6.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Olympia vs. fluminense.

ESPN3
10 AM Tennis, US Open, Second Round.

ESPN2
6 PM Tennis, US Open, Second Round.

STAR+
6 PM MLB, Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​5 PM South American Cup, Sao Paulo vs. LDU Quito.
5 PM Strength vs. America MG.

