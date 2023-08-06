Sunday, August 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming in Colombia for this Sunday, August 6, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming in Colombia for this Sunday, August 6, 2023

Close


Close

James Rodriguez - Sao Paulo

James RodrÃguez, with the Sao Paulo shirt.

Photo:

Instagram of James Rodriguez / Sao Paulo FC

James Rodríguez, with the Sao Paulo shirt.

James Rodríguez is presented to the Brazilian public.

ESPN
5 AM MotoGP, British GP, Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP.
10 AM FA Community Shield, final, Arsenal vs. Manchester City.
2 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. Atlético Mineiro.

STAR+
6 AM Tennis WTA 250 Prague, Final.
9 AM Brasileirao, Coritiba vs. RB Bragantino.
12:50 PM Friendly, Toulouse vs. Rome.
1 PM Soccer from Ecuador, Mushuc Runa vs. IDV.
1:30 PM Tennis, WTA 500 Washington, Final.
2 PM Brasileirao, Goiás vs. Strength.
4:30 p.m. Cruzeiro vs. Botafogo.

ESPN2
4 PM Tennis, ATP 500 Washington, final.

ESPN3
6 PM MLB, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.

WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Equity vs. Cali America.
6:10 p.m. Deportivo Cali vs. National Athletic.
8:20 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. Santa Fe.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
4 AM Women’s World Cup, Sweden vs. USA.

SPORTS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Colombia #Sunday #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The enigma of Dr. Arteta, the genius of pathology who resigned from being a professor: “Fuck the archbishop and the rector”

The enigma of Dr. Arteta, the genius of pathology who resigned from being a professor: "Fuck the archbishop and the rector"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result