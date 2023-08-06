Sports programming in Colombia for this Sunday, August 6, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James RodrÃguez, with the Sao Paulo shirt.
Instagram of James Rodriguez / Sao Paulo FC
James Rodríguez, with the Sao Paulo shirt.
James Rodríguez is presented to the Brazilian public.
ESPN
5 AM MotoGP, British GP, Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP.
10 AM FA Community Shield, final, Arsenal vs. Manchester City.
2 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. Atlético Mineiro.
STAR+
6 AM Tennis WTA 250 Prague, Final.
9 AM Brasileirao, Coritiba vs. RB Bragantino.
12:50 PM Friendly, Toulouse vs. Rome.
1 PM Soccer from Ecuador, Mushuc Runa vs. IDV.
1:30 PM Tennis, WTA 500 Washington, Final.
2 PM Brasileirao, Goiás vs. Strength.
4:30 p.m. Cruzeiro vs. Botafogo.
ESPN2
4 PM Tennis, ATP 500 Washington, final.
ESPN3
6 PM MLB, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Equity vs. Cali America.
6:10 p.m. Deportivo Cali vs. National Athletic.
8:20 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. Santa Fe.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
4 AM Women’s World Cup, Sweden vs. USA.
