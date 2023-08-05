Sports programming in Colombia for this Saturday, August 5, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Flamengo vs. corinthians
Mauro Pimentel. AFP
There is action in the Brasileirao.
ESPN3
4:30 AM MotoGP, British GP, Qualifying.
8:30 AM Sprint race.
ESPN
6:20 AM Friendly, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Westham.
STAR+
8:20 AM Friendly, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Nottingham Forest.
11:20 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. lyons.
1 PM Tennis, WTA 500 Washington, semifinals.
1:50 PM Rugby, International Test Match, Ireland vs. Italy.
4:30 PM Brasileirao, Bahia vs. America Mineiro.
7 PM Fluminense vs. palmeiras.
ESPN2
2 PM Brasileirao, Santos vs. Paranaense Athletic.
5 PM UFC, prelims.
6 PM Rugby, International Test Match, Chile vs. Argentina.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
9 PM Women’s World Cup, Netherlands vs. South Africa.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Colombian soccer, Unión Magdalena vs. Junior.
6:10 PM Deportivo Pereira vs. Boyacá Chico.
8:20 PM DIM vs. Envigado FC.
