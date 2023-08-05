Saturday, August 5, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Saturday, August 5, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming in Colombia for this Saturday, August 5, 2023

ESPN3
4:30 AM MotoGP, British GP, Qualifying.
8:30 AM Sprint race.

ESPN
6:20 AM Friendly, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Westham.

STAR+
8:20 AM Friendly, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Nottingham Forest.
11:20 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. lyons.
1 PM Tennis, WTA 500 Washington, semifinals.
1:50 PM Rugby, International Test Match, Ireland vs. Italy.
4:30 PM Brasileirao, Bahia vs. America Mineiro.
7 PM Fluminense vs. palmeiras.

ESPN2
2 PM Brasileirao, Santos vs. Paranaense Athletic.
5 PM UFC, prelims.
6 PM Rugby, International Test Match, Chile vs. Argentina.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
9 PM Women’s World Cup, Netherlands vs. South Africa.

WIN SPORTS+
​4 PM Colombian soccer, Unión Magdalena vs. Junior.
6:10 PM Deportivo Pereira vs. Boyacá Chico.
8:20 PM DIM vs. Envigado FC.

