Friday, July 7, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Friday, July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Friday, July 7, 2023

The Tour de France and Formula 1 have action.

ESPN2
5 AM Wimbledon, third round.
10:20 AM Men’s Volleyball – Nations League – United States vs. Argentina.

STAR+
6:25 AM Formula 1 British GP Practice #1.
8:05 AM Formula 3, British GP, qualifying.
9 AM Formula 2, British GP, qualifying.
10 AM Formula 1 British GP Practice #2.
1:20 PM Men’s Volleyball, Nations League, Serbia vs. France.

ESPN
7 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 7.

ESPN Bonus
6 PM NBA Summer League, Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers.
8 PM San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets
10 PM LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors.

