Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Sports programming for Wednesday, September 27

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for Wednesday, September 27

real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin.

Real Madrid vs. Berlin Union.

Copa Libertadores and Suramericana.

ESPN
2 PM: England football, Newcastle vs. Manchester City
5 PM: Copa Suramericana, LDU de Quito vs. Defense and Justice
7 PM: Copa Libertadores, Fluminense vs. International

STAR+
1:45P. M.: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
1:45 PM: Chelsea vs. Brighton
5 PM: Brazil soccer, São Paulo vs. Coritiba

DIRECTV
12 PM: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. The Palms

