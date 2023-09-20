Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Sports programming for Wednesday, September 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for Wednesday, September 21

Colombia

Colombia.

Colombia.

Colombian soccer, Champions League, Brazilian soccer.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. Junior
6:10 pm: Eagles vs. America
8:20 pm: National vs. Santa Fe

ESPN
11:45 am: Champions League, Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
2 pm: Real Sociedad vs. Inter
7:20 pm: Brazil soccer, Fluminense vs. Cruzeiro
7 pm: Argentine soccer, Racing vs. Nellwe’s

FOX SPORTS 2
2 pm: Champions League, Arsenal vs. PSV

ESPN 2
4:30 am: Volleyball pre-Olympic, Italy vs. Colombia
11:45 am: Champions League, Galatasaray vs. Kobenhavn

ESPN 3
2 pm: Champions League, Braga vs. Naples

TYC
2 pm: Argentine soccer, Defense and justice vs. Tiger
4:30 pm: Students vs. San Lorenzo
7 pm: Institute vs. Colon

STAR+
2 pm: England football, Norwich vs. Leicester
5:30 pm: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. Strength
5 pm: Goias vs. Flamengo vs.

Sports

