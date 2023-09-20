Sports programming for Wednesday, September 21

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia.
Colombia.
Colombian soccer, Champions League, Brazilian soccer.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. Junior
6:10 pm: Eagles vs. America
8:20 pm: National vs. Santa Fe
ESPN
11:45 am: Champions League, Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
2 pm: Real Sociedad vs. Inter
7:20 pm: Brazil soccer, Fluminense vs. Cruzeiro
7 pm: Argentine soccer, Racing vs. Nellwe’s
FOX SPORTS 2
2 pm: Champions League, Arsenal vs. PSV
ESPN 2
4:30 am: Volleyball pre-Olympic, Italy vs. Colombia
11:45 am: Champions League, Galatasaray vs. Kobenhavn
ESPN 3
2 pm: Champions League, Braga vs. Naples
TYC
2 pm: Argentine soccer, Defense and justice vs. Tiger
4:30 pm: Students vs. San Lorenzo
7 pm: Institute vs. Colon
STAR+
2 pm: England football, Norwich vs. Leicester
5:30 pm: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. Strength
5 pm: Goias vs. Flamengo vs.
