You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek
Colombian soccer, Champions League, Copa Libertadores.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Pereira vs. Santa Fe
8:30 pm: National vs. Eagles
ESPN
11:45 am: Champions League, Atlético de Madrid vs. Feyenoord
5 pm: South American Cup, Defense and Justice vs. LDU Quito
7:30 pm: Copa Libertadores, Internacional vs. Fluminense
ESPN 2
6:30 am: ATP 500 in China
11:45 am: Champions League, Antwarp vs. Shakhtar
2 pm: Porto vs. Barcelona
ESPN 4
2 pm: Champions League, Newcastle vs. PSG
ESPN 3
2 pm: Champions League, Borussia Dortmund vs. Milan
FOX SPORTS 2
2 pm: Champions League, Celtic vs. lazio
ESPN EXTRA
2 pm: Champions League, Crvena vs. Young Boys
STAR+
3 am: Shanghai ATP 1,000
12:30 pm: men’s volleyball pre-Olympic, Italy vs. Germany
2 pm: England football, Rotherham vs. Bristol board
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Wednesday #October