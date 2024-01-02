You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Italian Cup, Spanish football and NBA, the attractions.
DIRECTV
11 am: Spanish soccer, Granada vs. Cadiz
1:15 pm: Real Madrid vs. Majorca
ESPN 2
1:15 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Betis
3:30 pm: Girona vs. Atlético de Madrid
8:30 pm: NBA, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
STAR+
5 am: day of the ATP 250 in Brisbane
12 m.: Italian Cup, Atalanta vs. Sassuolo
3 pm: Rome vs. Cremonese
11 pm: ATP 250 day in Brisbane
